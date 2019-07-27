Back to school bash in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- It is the last weekend of July, and that means the start of school is getting closer.

On Saturday a back to school bash was held in downtown Amory kicking off with a parade down Main Street.

The goal for the day, give kids a chance to enjoy the end of summer.

Games, face painting, and inflatables were just some of the activities.

Students also had the chance to dunk local personalities in a dunking booth.

School supplies were passed out and had a pep rally was held to get everyone fired up.

“Well, it is just a fun way to come together, and it just brings us all together. It just shows you what our community means to this town, and everybody just works together. We’ve got people that have donated for this project, and we’re just all working together, coming together,” said Amory Junior Auxillary President Sarah Wells.

The event was put on by the Junior Auxiliary of Amory.