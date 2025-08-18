Back to toasty temps

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot temperatures and rain chances hold for the week. Hottest toward the beginning, *slightly* cooler by the end.

MONDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a warm and muggy night again. Typical conditions for this time of the year. Any clouds will be quick passing, but we are expecting a mostly clear night. Temperatures will drop into the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Teasing or reaching triple digits for a second day in a row. Many will reach the upper 90s, with heat indices hitting 105+. There is a HEAT ADVISORY in place from 10AM to 8PM.

Expect another partly cloudy sky mixed with plenty of that brutal sun. Isolated rain will be possible, but not guaranteed. Temperatures overnight drop into the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Staying hot, with high temperatures back in the upper 90s. Plenty of sun and passing clouds. There will be a chance for isolated rain throughout the afternoon and evening. Keep your rain gear around. Lows maintain in the middle 90s.