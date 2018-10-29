Bail and Bond Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A local 4-H club is using a unique event to raise awareness about breast cancer.

The Controllers club held a “bail and bond” fundraiser at Oktibbeha County Justice Court this morning.

Participants appeared before Judge Larnzy Carpenter to enter either a “guilty” or “not guilty” to supporting breast cancer awareness.

Guilty offenders were sentenced to donate toward breast cancer awareness.

Many people at the event have been personally touched by Breast cancer.

“We have so many people that have been diagnosed, and maybe they have never had a fruit basket or flowers so what we are doing is taking the funds and find people in the community and give them gifts of love,” said Rose Coffey-Graham

Graham says they plan to give gifts to people affected by breast cancers throughout the year.