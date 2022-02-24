Bailey Howell, Peggie Gillom Trophy finalists announced

Jackson, Miss. (Ms. Sports HOF) – The end of the 2021-2022 basketball season indicates it is time to award the Gillom Trophy and the Howell Trophy presented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians (MBCI) and the Pearl River Resort to the most outstanding college basketball players. The awards will be presented at a luncheon held at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame at 11:30 a.m. on March 7, 2022. Statewide media members who cover basketball in the state voted for the top three for both the men and women, and the top players receiving votes will be asked to appear at the banquet. The media will then vote for the Most Outstanding Player from the three remaining players.

The three finalists for the Gillom Trophy presented by MBCI and Pearl River Resort are Ameshya Williams-Holliday of Jackson State University, Anastasia Hayes of Mississippi State University, and last year’s winner Shakira Austin of Ole Miss. Six different ladies received votes in the preliminary round. Voting for the Howell Trophy presented by MBCI and Pearl River Resort saw eleven different players get support with Iverson Molinar of Mississippi State University, Jarkel Joiner of Ole Miss, and Tyler Stevenson of the University of Southern Mississippi topping those receiving votes. These players and their respective coaches will be at the luncheon. Featured guest Van Chancellor, the former Ole Miss and WNBA head coach, will speak to the gathering.

Tickets for the banquet are available online below or at the Hall of Fame offices, 1152 Lakeland Drive in Jackson. Tables of 8 are available for $350 and individual tickets are $40 or $35 if you are a 200 Club Member of the Museum. This marks the first year of sponsorship for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Pearl River Resort. All proceeds benefit the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum.