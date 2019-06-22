Bakers battle in food fight competition.

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI)- It wasn’t your typical food fight today in Pontotoc.

The food battle involved cakes and was sponsored by Mississippi BOND small business group. BOND stands for Business Oriented Networking and Development.

There were two categories of contestants, professional bakers, and home bakers. BOND CEO Jessica Starks says it is a way to highlight local baking talent.

“So the Pontotoc food fight is actually an annual competition we have specifically to highlight our local bakeries and home cooks in our area. We wanted to have things that are community-centric and also give away for our bakers to connect with the community and have potential customers. So we have this competition every year where we kind of challenge them with a different theme,” said Starks.

Professional baker Laura Hallmark strives to bake only the very best.

“Always go above and beyond, make sure it’s fresh every day and make sure it looks as pretty as possible,” said Hallmark.

Pontotoc home baker Tarlita Brown-Roberson entered the contest because she is very passionate about baking.

“I love making sweets so I can spread my love around so everyone can get a piece of the love that I have to share,” said Brown-Roberson.

Food blogger Jeff Jones had a tough job, a judge. But he says you know somebody has to do it. Jones says there are advantages to shopping at a local bakery.

“You’re supporting local business. You’re supporting your neighbors. If you don’t get out there and shop local, then people are not going to know where the good stuff is you know,” said Jones.

Bakers were judged in three categories, Fan favorite, Best Dressed cake, and first place overall.