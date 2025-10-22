Baldwyn investigator warns community about fake car sales page

BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) – An internet scam in Baldwyn is taking thousands of dollars from people trying to find a new vehicle.

Investigator Aleicia Jennings with the Baldwyn Police Department told WCBI that the fake page is under the name of Newby’s Used Cars.

On Google, the website said the dealership is located at 920 4th Street South in Baldwyn and lists the number (662) 987-6533 to call.

While the website looks like a car dealership page, it is fake.

Jennings also said that a person identifying themselves as David Levin will be in contact with victims through messages. When a victim tries to call Levin, they are unable to answer.

Remember to never give out personal information or send large amounts of money over the internet.

Depending on the victim’s money lost may not be able to be retrieved.

If the phone number stated earlier reaches out to you, immediately hang up and block the number.

If you are a victim of this scam, contact Baldwyn Police.

