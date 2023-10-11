Baldwyn man arrested for allegedly shooting at his wife

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Baldwyn man is in jail, accused of shooting at his wife.

Prentiss County deputies were called to a report of shots fired at a home on Highway 370 West near Baldwyn.

The victim reportedly told deputies that she and her husband had gotten into an argument, and he shot at her with a rifle.

She also said he shot out the windows of her vehicle.

Deputies saw that two windows were shot out on the vehicle and the side of the house had been hit as well.

They arrested Cody Drew Hendrix, who was still at the home.

Hendrix was charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault, shooting into a motor vehicle, and shooting into a dwelling.

His bond was set at $50,000.

