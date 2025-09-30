Baldwyn man charged with second-degree murder in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Baldwyn man has been charged with second-degree murder after a weekend shooting.

Shortly after 2 pm on Sunday, September 28, Prentiss County deputies received a 911 call about a shooting on County Road 5401.

When they got there, they found a 51-year-old man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim died of his wound.

The deputies detained three people at the scene for questioning.

After further investigation, they arrested 21-year-old Hunter Van James of Baldwyn.

James is charged with Second Degree Murder and Shooting into a Dwelling.

His bond has been set at $500,000.

