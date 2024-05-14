Baldwyn man faces charges in two counties

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Baldwyn man was making the rounds of area county jails.

Jacob Wayne Mears has found himself in trouble in both Itawamba and Prentiss Counties.

The search for Mears began more than a month ago when Prentiss County deputies began an investigation into damaged equipment and stolen items at a logging site along County Road 5481.

Affidavits were sworn out on Mears for burglary of an auto and felony malicious mischief.

About three weeks later, he was picked up by Itawamba County deputies on two felony warrants.

He was then taken to Prentiss County where he was questioned by investigators.

Several stolen items were recovered and returned to their owner.

Mears’ bond has been set at $15,000.

