Baldwyn PD makes arrest in stolen vehicle case

BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) – On Thursday, August 22, the Baldwyn Police Department received a call to 882 South 2nd Street for a stolen vehicle.

When officials arrived on the scene, Larry Dubose said he works for Carlock Toyota and needed work done on a 2022 Maroon Highlander.

They saw on the camera that around midnight, a male figure drove the vehicle off.

Tupelo PD later notified Baldwyn PD that they stopped a vehicle on Barnes Street and Dozier Street, and Maurice Williams was driving the vehicle.

Williams admitted to taking the vehicle and his bond was set at $10,000.

