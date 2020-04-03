Baldwyn Police say governor’s executive order will be enforced

BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) – Baldwyn police are encouraging people to take the governor’s shelter in place order seriously, or face the consequences.

Police Chief Troy Agnew said his officers will be monitoring essential businesses and public spaces to make sure no more than ten people at a time are together.

The chief explained the next two weeks may be inconvenient, but he encouraged everyone to think about the health and safety of others, especially those at higher risk for the coronavirus.

“People are confused, and concerned, really concerned about this, like all of us, like I said we are facing something we never faced before, the unknown,” Chief Agnew said.

Chief Agnew said those violating the executive order could face fines and possibly jail time.