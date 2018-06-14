Baldwyn Police want overtime pay

BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) – Five Baldwyn Police officers are suing the city in an effort to receive overtime and back pay.

The federal lawsuit says the officers were regularly scheduled to work at least 84 hours every two weeks but were always paid for straight time, not time-and-a-half as federal law requires.

The suit says complaints about the short pay and the altering of time records were made to city administrators but the time keeping practices were not changed.

BALDWYN PD OVERTIME