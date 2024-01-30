Baldwyn shooting critically injures woman; Suspect in custody
BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) – Baldwyn police were investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition.
Officer Deundre Poole said police were called to an apartment on Water Street around 9 a.m. on January 30. Officer Poole said a female had been shot and was taken to NMMC.
Poole said the victim was in extremely critical condition.
A suspect was in custody and charges were expected to be filed.
Poole said the suspect was the victim’s fiancé.