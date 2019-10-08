Ballard Park baseball and soccer fields will soon have new names

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Baseball and soccer fields at Tupelo’s Ballard Park will soon be renamed as part of a deal with a local bank.

The baseball complex, and soccer fields at Tupelo’s Ballard Park will soon have the “BankPlus” name and logo.

The 10 year deal was finalized and allowed BankPlus to have signage on all of the baseball and soccer fields.

Tupelo’s park and rec director said the partnership will have major benefits for the city, visitors for sporting events, and BankPlus.

“It will make the complex look a lot more professional, as we work on baseball fields here, as a project ongoing now, adding turf infields, things like this , working with a great partner as BankPlus, will enhance and make the park even more attractive for visitors to come see,” said Alex Farned.

The new signage will be installed soon at all of the baseball and soccer fields. Ballard Park has undergone major renovations in recent years.