Balloon release honors domestic violence victims & survivors

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Tuesday evening, resident of Columbus and Lowndes County come together to take time to remember victims and survivors.

A balloon release and candlelight vigil was held Tuesday night at the Columbus Municipal Complex, to raise awareness and show support to those affected by domestic violence and abuse.

Survivors of domestic violence shared their stories.

They want people to know they are not alone and there is someone out there willing to help.