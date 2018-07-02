Ballot battle continues in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A year after Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill was sworn into office, the ballots that got her elected are still being called into question by her challenger, Johnny Moore.

On Monday, Special Judge Barry Ford held a hearing where he examined the outside of one of the ten ballots being challenged. The Circuit Clerk said the judge directed him to keep all the ballots sealed, in a vault, which is inside another vault.

A closed door meeting will be held with the election commission and both attorneys on July 19th. A final decision will be made on July 20th at 10 am.