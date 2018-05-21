Baltimore County police officer shot

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The Baltimore County Police Department confirmed to CBS News that an officer was shot Monday afternoon.

The officer was responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Perry Hall, Maryland at around 2 p.m., when the shooting occurred, according to police. The officer’s condition, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available. The officer was transported to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, about seven miles away.

Residents in the area of Belair Road and Klausmeier Road should shelter in place due to ongoing #BCoPD incident. Motorists should avoid Belair Road from Forge Road to Ebenezer Road. #BCoPD is searching for an armed suspect. More info when available. ^NL — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) May 21, 2018

A little more than an hour after the incident, police posted on social media that they were searching for an armed suspect.

Residents in the area of Belair Road and Klausmeier Road, in Perry Hall, Maryland should shelter in place. Motorists were advised to avoid Belair road between Forge Road and Ebenezer Road.

This breaking news story will be updated.