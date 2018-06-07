Ban on courthouse guns lifted for parts of area

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The State Supreme Court says a judge’s order banning guns from courthouses in the 14th Chancery District is unconstitutional.
The Chancellors in the district signed the order after lawmakers passed a law saying enhanced concealed carry permit holders could take their weapons inside the courthouses.
The Thursday ruling vacates that order.
The Supreme Court did maintain the ban on guns inside a courtroom.
A provision allowing a temporary courthouse ban in instances of high-profile and highly emotional trials will also stay in place.
The 14th Chancery includes courthouses in Chickasaw, Clay, Lowndes, Noxubee, Oktibbeha and Webster Counties.