BancorpSouth expanding Northeast Mississippi Operations Center

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – BancorpSouth has announced a major expansion, creating high tech jobs.

The Mississippi based bank is also investing millions of dollars.

“We came up here today for this special announcement, to bring 100 new jobs to Tupelo,” said Gov. Phil Bryant.

Those jobs are part of a $15 million expansion project at BancorpSouth’s Jackson Street Operations Campus.

The project will add more space for the new employees, who work in the data and information processing center.

It will also reconfigure the existing office space, to make it more efficient for the new hires and 700 or so employees currently working at the Jackson Street campus.

“We’ve got people out here not only doing the programming and making sure our systems are secure, but also talking to the customers and also taking care of just daily processing, we service more than $20 million in loans in this facility, we have more than 500,000 cards, debit, credit across the system and people expect those cards to work, so we have folks here taking care of all that technology,” said president of BancorpSouth Dan Rollins.

The City of Tupelo’s Major Thoroughfare Program will be a big boost for the bank’s expansion plans. A portion of Jackson Street, in front of the bank’s operations center, will be improved with dedicated turn lanes added.

It will ease traffic not only for BancorpSouth employees, but also for the public.

“It is a great public – private partnership, we have state assistance on the infrastructure improvement, road expansion on Jackson, here, but I am so proud of Tupelo Major Thoroughfare Committee, volunteers, joining in economic development and putting funds by the expansion,” said Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton.

The Mississippi Development Authority has provided a $750,000 grant to help with the cost of the road improvements.

Earlier this year, Tupelo was named “Bank City USA” by the American Bankers Association. Tupelo received that honor because BancorpSouth and Renasant Bank, are headquartered in the All America City.