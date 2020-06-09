Bancorpsouth Arena reopens for business

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The area’s largest entertainment and conference facility has reopened after a nearly three-month shutdown over COVID-19.

The Bancorpsouth Arena was open for business, with many new safety precautions in place.

Hand sanitizing stations were placed throughout the property. The arena has only allowed 25% capacity for now, and arena staffers have been wearing masks.

Many big events, such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Tupelo Elvis Festival, Blue Suede Cruise and others were canceled.

However, Executive Director Todd Hunt believed things would pick up as the state reopened.

“We’re hoping that as the summer moves forward that we’ll be able to open in a larger capacity, we’re open for business now so if people want to book events with us , be it a reception, or party or corporate events, we’re certainly open for that, meanwhile our renovation is moving forward and we will have our new conference center ready for business in July,” Hunt said.

An addition that joined the conference center to the arena should be completed early next year.