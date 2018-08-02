‘Band Camp’ lays foundation for halftime shows, concerts and competitions

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Members of the Tupelo High School Marching Band have spent a lot of time at school lately preparing for the upcoming football season, and band competitions and concerts.

For the past two weeks, Tupelo High School Marching Band members have spent hours going over music for the upcoming year. Some practice sessions are in the band hall, and there’s also a lot of time spent outside in the parking lot, learning to march as a unit.

- Advertisement -

185 students are in “Band Camp” and it’s a vital time for preparation and practice.

“This is where we can get a lot of stuff knocked out that we may not be able to get to during the school year and so this is really where we can do a lot of ground work for what the season is going to be,” said Assistant Band Director Cooper Haywood.

Assistant band directors keep a close watch on everything from platforms, and on the ground. For some, it’s their first time in a large marching band.

“A lot of these freshmen they’ve never marched before, or the Christmas parade, so it’s been really great to see the development they’ve made,” Haywood said.

It’s important to get mechanics of marching down, but equally important, working together. Through November, band members will be together about six days a week. Teamwork is crucial.

“We learn so many life skills, obviously, about being in a team, respecting our friends, respecting other people’s space,we have a lot of people,” said Assistant Band Director Raven Gordon.

“Whenever you have a show and everybody is marching in step, same exact time, everybody has to cooperate everybody has to be on their A game and everybody has to work together,” said Drum Major Marcus Davis.

The marching band’s first home game is August 24th against Corinth.

About 70 members of the Golden Wave Marching Band will travel to Meridian for the first game of the season August 17th.