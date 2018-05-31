Band director accused of sex crimes, social media involved

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Bruce High School Band Director is facing several child sex crime charges.

Jon Bland, 41, is charged with five counts of Enticement of a Child to Meet for Sexual Purposes.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says the investigation does not involve a current student at Bruce High.

Deputies received a tip earlier this week.

While investigating, law enforcement determined the alleged contact with a minor occurred over social media.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the district attorney’s office are involved in the ongoing investigation.