Bank robbery in Oxford leads to arrest of 60-year-old woman

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley woman is accused of a bank robbery in Oxford.

60-year-old Karen Bell was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center for armed robbery.

Oxford police say she stole more than $2,000 from a bank on University Avenue.

Thanks to quick actions in getting her description and the vehicle she was in, oxford police soon got a call from Water Valley officers saying that Bell was in custody.

Bell’s bond is set at $25,000.

