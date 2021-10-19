BankFirst donated money to improve local soccer club

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local bank has made a difference in the lives of some soccer players.

BankFirst presented a check for 15,000 dollars to the Columbus United Soccer Club.

This is the beginning of a three-year partnership to enhance the program.

Chief Financial Officer Luke Yeatman presented the check to Tom Velek who is the president of the Columbus Soccer Organization.

The money will be used for scholarships for players, payment for coaches, and various other needs of the club.

“I don’t use the term game changer very often, but this is a game changer for Columbus United Soccer Club. The money is focused on player and coaching development, we are using some of it to sure up our scholarship for players who have ended up in college or trade school, a big piece of it is to support our coaches and pay them on a level that is comparable to other clubs because I always say we have the best coaches in the state and we need to treat them like the best coaches in the state,” said Tom Velek, President of Columbus Soccer Organization and United Soccer Club coach.

