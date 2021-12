Bankfirst paid tribute to local community helper

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local bank is paying tribute to a man known for keeping the community clean.

This morning Bankfirst honored Stan Glover.

Glover is known around the Columbus downtown area for picking up garbage off the streets and commercial properties.

Bankfirst employees presented Glover with a plaque and special letter of commendation to recognize his special deeds.