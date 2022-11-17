Baptist Cancer Director explains causes of lung cancer, ways to test

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – According to the American Lung Association, Mississippi is Ranked 47th in the nation for new cases of Lung cancer.

Hospitals, like Baptist Golden Triangle, would like to see those numbers get lower.

When you hear “lung cancer”, smoking is often the first thing that comes to mind.

Even though it is a factor in 80 to 90 percent of cases, medical professionals like Sherrie Jones say not all cancer patients have a smoking history.

“If you are around someone who smokes that puts you at high risk and also the environment at work. These industrial plants and the hazardous materials in the plants and there’s a lot of farmers in the area the chemicals, the fertilizer the pesticides that could place you at risk for lung cancer” said Jones.

Jones says there are some common symptoms that patients can look out for.

“Unexplained weight loss, shortness of breath, fatigue, a dry cough, and if the dry cough continues you would need to go to your doctor and let them check you and also if you are coughing up blood that’s a big indicator,” said Jones.

And if you do find yourself having these symptoms, Jones says the test is quick and easy.

“It is painless and it’s on the CT scanner and it takes less than 10 minutes it’s easy,” said Jones.

For further peace of mind, Baptist also has a program that can help you track your lung cancer risks.

“We have a program here at baptist called the Midsouth Miracle and its a big initiative to reduce lung cancer it’s getting those low-dose CTs done and it’s educating the public on smoking cessation and Low dose CT screenings and when we have a patient that comes in the emergency room and they may have gotten into a car wreck and we may see a nodule and part of the program is making sure that patient gets that followed and so they will get the CT scan find the nodule and we follow it,” said Jones.

If you have risk factors, Regular Lung cancer screenings can start as early as age 30.

