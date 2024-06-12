Baptist-Golden Triangle honors longtime physician

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A longtime Columbus physician was honored for his decades of work in the Golden Triangle.

The Baptist Memorial Hospital in the Golden Triangle had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to show the new name of the Graduate Medical Education Building.

The building is now in honor of Dr. John E. Reed Jr.

Reed retired in July 2021 after a 45-year medical career.

“I want to make it clear that there’s more than me that’s been working on this, and it’s taken years. It took a year to get past the red tape, but it’s well worth it,” said Reed.

There have been over 20 graduates from the Baptist Graduate Medical Education program.

