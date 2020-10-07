Baptist Golden Triangle hosts annual flu shot giveaway

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – You know something good is happening when traffic is backed up for about a mile.

Baptist Golden Triangle hosted its annual flu shot giveaway.

- Advertisement -

This year, everyone drove up for their shot and didn’t even have to get out of their car.

Traffic was backed up all the way from the hospital to 18th Avenue North.

There were 650 vaccinations done within the first hour and a half.

If you got a shot, you also had to wear a facemask.

The vaccine was available for anyone aged 18 and up.

More than 1,300 shots were available.