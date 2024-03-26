Baptist Golden Triangle puts spotlight on mental health

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The COVID-19 pandemic not only brought physical health into the spotlight but also renewed the focus on mental health.

And healthcare systems, like Baptist Golden Triangle in Columbus, are increasing their efforts to treat the “whole” patient, mind and body.

Kim Criswell, Clinical Manager for Baptist Behavioral Health Care, shared that message with business and community leaders in Columbus.

One area receiving attention is earlier detection of mental illness.

But there is more to mental health than just treating mental illnesses.

Almost everyone has some type of crisis in their life that can affect their mental health, and Baptist Behavioral is there for short-term or long-term needs.

“Everyone has issues in life. We all do; I mean life happens, you know. People lose jobs; they lose relationships; they break up; they don’t make the cheerleading squad, or whatever comes up in life, and it can be difficult. We go through periods of adjustment that are difficult, and maybe they need some help and need some counseling just to get by day-to-day until we get back on their feet, and then for others, the problems are much more serious, perhaps they have more serious illnesses,” said Criswell.

Criswell said most people with a mental illness will show signs by childhood or adolescence, but many aren’t diagnosed until they’re in their 20s.

