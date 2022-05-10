Baptist Golden Triangle ranked tops in safety for a record 10th consecutive year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Baptist Golden Triangle receives another “A” and makes a bit of history with the award.

The Leapfrog Group awards hospitals the culture of safety rating each year.

BMH-GT has won the award for ten consecutive years.

This makes it the only hospital in Mississippi with the distinction and only one of 22 in the nation.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization.

Grades for hospitals are given based on 30 performance measures based on errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

Baptist Golden Triangle Director of Quality, Brenda Sanderson says it wouldn’t be possible without a top notch staff.

“We pride ourselves in our good outcomes and our patient’s satisfaction. We do a lot of work to try to improve where we need to improve and to rally when we have achievements like this, celebrate our success with our staff because we couldn’t do it without our first line caregivers.”

The grades are updated twice a year, in the fall and spring.