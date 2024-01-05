Baptist GT reports increase in ER cases of flu, strep, RSV, COVID

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If it feels like the flu season is worse this year, it may not be your imagination.

Numbers from Baptist Golden Triangle Hospital show an increase in the number of patients in the emergency room and those testing positive for flu, strep throat, RSV, or COVID.

The data compares November and December of 2022 and the same time period of 2023.

December 2023 saw the sharpest increase in people testing positive for flu, strep, RSV, and COVID-19.

For example, in December 2022, more than 1,600 patients tested positive for flu.

In December 2023, that number was more than 2,300.

Health officials said there was still time to get your flu shot, as the flu season runs through March.

