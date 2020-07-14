Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle raises over $1,000 in annual

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Employees at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle took the hospital system’s mission far beyond the walls of the hospital, especially during a pandemic by providing more than 80 electric fans to the Helping Hands fan drive!

Through its annual employee ‘Fan Drive’ in the month of June and into the first week of July this year, employees donated 11 new box fans and $1,272 to the United Way agency in Columbus.

The cash will be used to purchase roughly 70 additional fans for a total of about 81 new fans that will be distributed to the needy in Lowndes County who do not have air conditioning or must choose between running their air conditioning and buying food and/or medicine each month.

The cash was raised through a series of ‘fire sales’ by the Marketing Department of surplus and some new hospital promotional items, vendor samples and vendor donated items.

If you are in need of a fan, please contact Helping Hands at 662-328-8301.

You must live in Lowndes County and present a current electric bill to receive a fan.

Helping Hands Director Nancy Guerry receives the cash and donated fans from hospital Community Relations Coordinator Alden McGee on July 13.