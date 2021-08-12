Baptist Memorial Health Care is requiring all employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Baptist Memorial Health Care is requiring its employees to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The healthcare provider says about 60 percent of its 19,000 employees are already vaccinated.

This new requirement, similar to the hospital’s flu vaccine requirement, must be completed by November first.

Administrators say leading by example in getting the vaccine is the right thing to do, as most patients in the system are unvaccinated.

Baptist has ten hospitals in Mississippi, including Columbus, Calhoun City, New Albany, Booneville, and Oxford.