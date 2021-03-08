Baptist Memorial Health Care system held a simultaneous time of prayer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Baptist hospitals mark a COVID-19 milestone with prayer.

Chaplains led employees and staff in the worship service.

The Baptist Memorial Health Care system, including Baptist Golden Triangle, held a simultaneous time of prayer.

Health care providers wanted to make the day the first COVID-19 patient was admitted to a Baptist facility.

It has been an emotional time, and the front-line workers remain committed to faith and empathy for patients.

“It’s a time for us, as a staff, to come together in solidarity and to come together in an agreement in prayer. As I mentioned before, all of our hospitals system-wide got together to do this,” said Johnathan Blackburn, Baptist Golden Triangle Pastoral Care Director. “So, 21 hospitals at this time got together and unified in prayer to show our appreciation for the Lord’s grace.”

The Baptist Health Care System has treated more than 14,000 COVID-19 patients.