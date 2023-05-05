Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle hosts Nurses Week Carnival
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Baptist Golden Triangle Hospital hosts its Nurses Week Carnival.
There were games and a dunking booth set up at the front of the hospital this afternoon to help celebrate.
Snacks were also available.
Businesses also donated items and prizes were given away.
It was a way for administrators and the community to say thank you to the nurses for their hard work.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter