Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle implements new visitation policy

Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle has adjusted its visitation policy surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

The visitation policy will go into effect Monday at 5:00 a.m.

The hospital will allowing visitors in accordance with the following parameters:

Patients undergoing surgery will be allowed one designated visitor before and immediately after the procedure.

OB patients may have two people to support them.

Minor patients may have two parents or legal guardians as visitors.

Visitors must be 17-years-old.

Patients, where the family member provides safety (i.e., altered mental or physical status or developmental delay) or is critical to patient care (i.e., disruptive behavior), may have one designated visitor who must stay in the room for the duration of the visit.

Patients at end-of-life may have a limited number of visitors who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

Patients may have a visitor who is the caregiver at home and needs to be trained before discharge.

There will be no patients to the Transitional Care (Skilled Nursing) Unit or the Behavioral Unit.

All visitors must screen negative based on travel, no symptoms of respiratory infection (cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath), and have not had contact with known, or suspected COVID-19 patients.

Visitors will not be allowed into rooms of patients with pending or positive COVID-19 tests to help protect patients, family, and staff members.