Baptist Memorial Hospital launches annual Christmas Window Wonderland

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a window wonderland at Baptist Golden Triangle.

All of the departments have decorated windows in the hospital’s annual window decorating contest, and you can help choose the winner.

Photos of all the windows are posted on the hospital’s Facebook page. Organizers want you to pick your three favorite windows and hit “like” on each one.

The window with the most “likes” will win. The prize? A hot chocolate and cookie party and a $250 donation in the department’s name to help with meal deliveries to families on Christmas Eve.

Voting is going on now. Just search Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle on Facebook.

