“Bark-B-Que” Fundraiser Kicks Off At Starkville’s Little Dooey

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – One local restaurant teams up with the Oktibbeha County Humane Society to help provide a warm home for area animals.

Asking people to join them for “Bark-B-Que”, The Little Dooey in Starkville promises to donate one dollar for each sale of a large Bar-B-Que combo.

During this time of year we all know how harsh the cold weather can be, especially for stray pets.

The fundraiser will run throughout the year, and owner Bart Wood says it’s something he’d like to do more of.

“Over the next couple of months we are going to try to pick it up a little bit and probably do it two or three times a month so it’s a great cause and we are really excited about helping those guys out over there,” says Bart Wood, owner of The Little Dooey.

You can also go to the Little Dooey on the third Thursday of every month to play with the adoptable dogs.