Barnes Crossing Hyundai gets top dealer award

Owner says car industry is strong, with customer incentives and more inventory

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – As Hyundai dealership of the year, Joe Marshall and Barnes Crossing Hyundai are part of an exclusive club.

“There are only twenty dealers in the country out of 835 dealers that receive this award,” said John Deneve, who is Hyundai’s general manager for the south-central region. He presented the award to Marshall, who owns five Hyundai dealerships.

Deneve says overall, the auto industry is healthy, and business is strong, spurred on by customer incentives.

“Total industry volume is predicted to slightly rise, we have APR programs to try and incentivize the market, so we are feeling pretty good about the market now,” Deneve said.

A few years back, prices for new vehicles spiked, but Marshall says the sticker prices have leveled off. He also says parts shortages haven’t affected Hyundai as much as other companies.

“There is a different direction in the car business, it is back in buyer’s control,” Marshall said.

While Marshall said interest rates and supply chain issues have an impact, he also said there are certain basic principles any dealership must have in place.

“Customer comes first, we try and do everything we can do to service the customer, lift up the community, and do the right things,” Marshall said.

Barnes Crossing Hyundai has more than 100 employees.

The dealership is also named among the top 100 Hyundai dealerships worldwide.

