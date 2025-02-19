Barnes Crossing Hyundai Named 2024 Top Volume Dealer

Tupelo, MS (WCBI) – Barnes Crossing Hyundai is proud to announce that it has been named the 2024 South Central Region District 5 Top Volume Dealer, a prestigious recognition honoring the dealership’s outstanding performance, commitment to customer satisfaction, and leadership in Hyundai sales.

The award will be officially presented on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Barnes Crossing Hyundai, 3983 North Gloster St., Tupelo, MS. The dealership’s leadership team, staff, and special guests will be in attendance to celebrate this milestone achievement.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team and the loyalty of our incredible customers,” said Josh Kilpatrick, General Manager of Barnes Crossing Hyundai. “We are honored to be the top volume dealer in District 5 and remain committed to delivering exceptional service, competitive pricing, and a world-class car-buying experience.”

Barnes Crossing Hyundai continues to set the standard for excellence in the automotive industry, providing an extensive selection of Hyundai vehicles, top-tier financing options, and a service team dedicated to customer satisfaction.

Members of the media are invited to attend the award presentation and join in celebrating this achievement.

About Barnes Crossing Hyundai

Barnes Crossing Hyundai is a premier Hyundai dealership in Tupelo, MS, offering a wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, top-quality service, and a customer-first approach. With a commitment to excellence, the dealership has earned numerous accolades and remains a trusted name in the automotive industry.

