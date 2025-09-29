Barrel racing community comes together for Sherri Surman

Sherri Surman has given her all to the Pontotoc barrel racing community. Now, they're giving back to her as she battles cancer.

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – To donate to Team Sherri, visit its Facebook page.

Friends of Sherri, like Leanne Haley, say there’s no one like her.

“She doesn’t act very smart, but she’s really, really, really smart,” Haley said. “She’s funny, easy-going. And cares about everybody.”

Bonnie McCleary said she’s fun-loving.

“Sherri is real bubbly, she’s real funny,” McCleary said.

Mindy Brown said everyone loves Sherri.

“She’s a lovable person,” Brown said. “Everybody loves Sherri.”

Tim Morris re-iterated what Brown said.

“If somebody don’t like Sherri- there’s something wrong with them,” Morris said.

The barrel racer, and organizer affectionately known as “Red” is the backbone of the barrel racing community in Pontotoc.

Brown said she’s an integral link in the chain, which ensures the races go off without a hitch.

“When people think of any of the local races, or even the bigger ones, they know Sherri,” Brown said.

Morris said her sportsmanship is exceptional.

“When we go through the gate, we’re all trying to beat each other,” Morris said. “But we’re all congratulating each other when we come out. And she’s one of the first ones that will congratulate a winner. I mean, she’s just a good whole hearted person.”

When Sherri’s cancer diagnosis came back, the community was floored.

But then they decided to step up by putting on a benefit barrel race, auction, and raffle.

Where everyone is invited to wear Sherri’s favorite color, green, to show their support

Morris said Sherri is always the first to step up when there’s a crisis.

“Sherri is one of the people that’s always at the front of the line in situations like this to help take care of,” Morris said.” And it’s our time to pay this back to her.”

Haley said this community treats each other like family.

“Well, that’s what we’re supposed to do, you know,” Haley said. “For us to love each other, and help each other- that’s what she does. And that’s what we’re here to do back for her. Like one big family.”

The community support is proof of what Sherri means to this family of barrel racers.

And she felt overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity.

“I always knew that we all loved each other,” Surman said. “But until there’s a moment like this when you need your friends, and everyone’s there for you. I was just, I had no words. I was speechless.”

Brown said the love and support is priceless.

“It is so much love shown just by how many people are here,” Brown said. “The donations, the auction items, the green shirts. it’s just so heartwarming to know we have so many people. Like I said, everybody loves Sherri.”

Haley shared how their faith is helping them through this.

“Just to say something about her, her battle and you know, her struggle,” Haley said. “My motto has always been, you don’t get to pick your battles. You just get to choose, you know, how you fight them. And that’s what she’s doing. And we think this is all God’s plan. We don’t know what that’s going to end up looking like, you know? But we just have to trust it.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.