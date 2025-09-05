Batesville woman accused of vandalism in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Batesville woman is in the Lafayette County jail, accused of damaging someone’s car.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office began looking into the case in mid-August when they received a report of vandalism to a vehicle.

The incident took place on Oxford Square near Lafayette County Circuit Court.

Investigators were able to identify Maria Fondren of Batesville as a suspect.

She was arrested there on Wednesday, September 3, and taken to the Lafayette County Jail.

Damage to the vehicle exceeded one thousand dollars.

Fondren has been charged with Felony Malicious Mischief.

Her bond was set at $5,000.

