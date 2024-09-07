Beautiful, clear weekend ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Pleasant days are in store for the weekend and the start of the upcoming week! Temperatures will be mild, with lower humidity as well. By the later part of the work week, rain will return into the picture.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will both be beautiful days to spend time outdoors. From tailgating, to taking the dog for a walk, it will be sunny and dry!! High temperatures will be in the mid-80s, with lower humidity to keep conditions feeling comfortable. After a cold front passes on Saturday morning, the winds out of the northeast will drop the humidity and bring in lower temperatures overnight into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

EARLY WEEK: The work week will bring slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the upper 80s, feeling like the lower 90s. With plentiful sunshine and blue skies, conditions will remain clear and dry. Overnight temperatures will still provide a mild tease into the fall season, with lows in the 60s.

LATE WEEK: Rain chances will return to wrap up the work week, bringing more cloud cover. Less sunshine will also contribute to a drop in temperatures. Highs will likely dip into the upper 70s and lower 80s, with overnight lows sitting in the 60s. Steady showers are expected Wednesday overnight and during the day on Thursday, with the potential for scattered showers lingering for Friday.