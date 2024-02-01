Beautiful conditions for a more few days, wet weekend ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Dry and cool weather persists for the next couple of days, but rain is on the way towards the latter part of the weekend.

TONIGHT: It is going to be a clear and chilly tonight with an overnight low of 30. The sky will remain mostly clear tonight, but be aware of the possibility of patchy fog and frost overnight and into the early morning hours.

THURS/FRI: Conditions remain beautiful with partly cloudy skies, and temperatures sitting in the low to mid 60s. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will be warming up as we head into Saturday.

SAT/SUN: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature around 67. Rain returns late Saturday night and into Sunday. The rain will continue through the day Sunday with temperatures sitting the the upper 50s. Possible accumulation could be around 1-2″.