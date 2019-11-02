Picture-perfect weather will continue for the next few days with highs close to 60. Clouds will slowly build through the week ahead of our next rain chance on Thursday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Another frost or freeze is possible across the area as lows will be near the 32 degree mark. We’ll stay mostly clear overnight which will help the temperatures drop. Remember to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed tonight.

SUNDAY: Another great day in store for Sunday with highs close to 60 and blue sky all across the board. Winds will generally be light out of the northeast.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few clouds will build in across the area, but we’ll generally stay clear. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: We’ll see some sunshine to start off the week before clouds gradually build in by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 as we get into Wednesday. We will remain dry through Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: It looks like we’ll have another rainy day on Thursday as our next cold front approaches. Some areas could pick up an inch of rain, if not a little more. Rain will slowly dissipate through the evening on Thursday and we should be mostly dry by sunrise on Friday.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Fortunately, this cold front should clear the area quickly, leaving us with more great weather for Friday and the weekend. Highs will be back into the 50s with lots of sunshine. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

