Beautiful Friday ahead of mild, dry weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The weather stays dry, sunny, and pleasant for Friday & the weekend.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cool with lows back in the upper 40s!

FRIDAY: Expect the weather to stay sunny and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s. Repeated dry weather combined with a north breeze up to 20 mph could create a limited fire danger.

WEEKEND: That same limited fire danger will carry over through the weekend, but the weather itself stays beautiful with plenty of sun and highs near 80 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Clouds will increase somewhat through mid-week, but for now it looks to stay dry through at least next Wednesday. Expect highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid to upper 50s – fairly typical for early October.