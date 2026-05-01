Man convicted of federal charges in Carroll Co.

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Holmes County man has been convicted of Federal charges in connection with a robbery in Carroll County.

21-year-old Carleone Pate, Jr., was convicted of Hobbs Act Robbery and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Violent Crime charges in Federal Court in Greenville this week.

The charges stem from the January 2023 robbery of the Dollar General in Black Hawk in Carroll County.

Pate went into the store, brandished a gun, and demanded money from the cash register and safe. He left the scene.

Several law enforcement agencies worked with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to set up checkpoints and cut off possible escape routes.

Pate was found and arrested by an off-duty game warden in the woods in Northern Holmes County.

At the time of the robbery, Pate had been recently released from prison for two aggravated assault convictions.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.