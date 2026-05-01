Starkville Police ramp up weekend security following shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – New security measures are coming to Stark Vegas following the weekend shooting.

Starkville police responded to the area of Maxwell Street near Lummus Drive late Saturday night.

“This is an area that pushes through thousands upon thousands upon thousands in the entertainment area. This is the first act of gun violence we’ve had in quite some time,” said Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard.

Beginning this Friday, security in the Cotton District will be ramping up.

There will be security checkpoints at five entrances to the district.

“Without a safe community, we’re not going to have a community that’s growing. We’re not going to have a community that’s going to be receptive to business, to students. MSU doesn’t do well if we’re not doing well,” said Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill.

Some new measures include a minimum age of 18 and a ban on backpacks.

Wrist bands will also be required in the area on weekend nights.

“If you haven’t gone through a safety checkpoint after 10 P.M., we’re going to be able to know that because you did not have a bracelet on. So, you’re going to be redirected to go back through the safety check point,” said Ballard.

City leaders said their priority is public safety and better crowd management is part of that.

More lights and more cameras will be added to the area.

During the night of the weekend shooting, other fights escalated.

“There were multiple arrests that were made that were unknown to the individuals involved at the (Maxwell) crime scene because other fights took place and other individuals were sprayed and arrested,” said Ballard.

Cotton district restaurant, Bulldog Burger, said they’re on board with the new security plan.

They said they’ve seen the effects outside alcohol being brought into the area.

“I think it’s an excellent change… It was very worrisome that we were having people underage in the district that acquired alcohol not in the district and treating it like a massive block party,” said Bulldog Burger Assistant Manager Hayden Lehman.

Leaders said they originally planned to enforce the new measures late July before the new school year started, but plans changed after last weekend’s shooting.

“This is not necessarily going to be a magic bullet. This is a first response. And if we find that we need to do more, we will do more,” said Spruill.

During late hours Friday and Saturday nights, the Cotton District will be pedestrian only.

Starkville Police will also use outside security to help enforce the plan.

Starting this weekend, the new security plan will be enforced Fridays and Saturday, from 10 P.M. to 1 A.M.

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