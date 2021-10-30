Beautiful Halloween, cool week ahead!

SUMMARY: After a raw, cloudy, and cool Saturday, Halloween we do a complete 180 as sunny skies and warm temps return to the forecast. This looks to stick around through Monday, with lows cool and seasonable in the upper 40s. Clouds build back into the region beginning Tuesday afternoon, and temperatures cool back down as well. More clouds than sun for Wednesday, and rain returns to the forecast for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s. By the end of the week, much cooler weather returns to the forecast, and some models are hinting at frost/freeze potential for next weekend!

SATURDAY: Not the best weather for Saturday, with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s to near 60. A breeze from the NW will keep it feeling quite chilly through the day, especially with no sun. Some clearing may begin late in the day, especially for northern and western portions of the area.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Skies clear for all of us Saturday night, leaving us cool and crisp by Sunday morning. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

HALLOWEEN: The chilly and damp weather makes an exit just in time for Halloween! Sunny skies, dry air, and a high near 70 are all in the forecast for the holiday. No tricks here! Looking great for evening trick-or-treating.

HALLOWEEN NIGHT: Temperatures will gradually cool through the 60s and then end up in the 50s by the time trick-or-treating wraps up. Lows will be in the mid 40s once again.

NEW WORK WEEK (MON-FRI): Monday continues the nice weather we’ll see on Halloween, with a high in the low 70s and lots of sunshine. Cooler on Tuesday, with a high in the mid 60s and more cloud-cover. A cold front approaches the area on Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and cool weather expected in the low-mid 60s. The front will bring rain and chilly weather for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 50s and chances for rain both days. Lows will be in the 40s for the next 7 days, with some 30s possible by the end of the week. Some models even show us getting our first widespread frost or freeze of the season by next weekend!

