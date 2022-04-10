Beautiful weather to end the weekend, but multiple rounds of rain and storms loom next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUNday will live up to it’s name, bringing near-perfect April weather to the region. However, our weather pattern turns unsettled starting Monday. Multiple back-to-back chances for rain and storms are ahead, with the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday.

SUNDAY: Sunday is likely the nicest day of the forecast period. Aside from a stray cloud or two, we’ll have mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Get outside and enjoy it while you can! High near 78 degrees. Breezy at times.

MONDAY: Monday begins our stretch of unsettled weather. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across the region, especially during the morning hours. While a rumble of thunder is possible, severe weather is not expected. Rain may be heavy at times. High near 77 degrees. Gusty southerly wind.

WEDNESDAY SEVERE WEATHER: Model guidance is starting to come into better agreement. We’re slowly getting a better idea of how Wednesday may unfold. Storm mode and specific timing still remains unclear, but for now, all severe weather hazards seem possible (i.e. tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain). The Storm Prediction Center has added a 30% likelihood or “enhanced” risk area into Wednesday’s outlook, specifically for our western communities. This just indicates a growing confidence in severe weather. We’re keeping a close eye on it and will continue to provide updates as needed. Stay tuned!